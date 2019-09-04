Gatwick Airport offers exclusive behind-the-scenes look at annual fun day

Gatwick Airport is offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into a wide variety of its operations at its annual fun day

The family-focused event will take place at the Gatwick Aviation Museum next Saturday (September 14).

One of the vehicle's on display at last year's fun day

There will be more than 40 exhibitors, including refreshments and interactive displays.

There will also be opportunities to meet teams from across the airport showcasing the vehicles and equipment used on a daily basis by the Gatwick Fire Service, Airfield Operations and Engineering, to name a few.

Other airport partners including Sussex Police and UK Border Force will also be taking part.

Last year there was a record high turnout with more than 3,000 children, families and other local residents enjoying the activities.

The event is part of Gatwick Airport’s Community Engagement programme, which focuses on positive engagement with local communities and supporting projects that have a lasting, positive impact on large numbers of local people across the region.

The airport has also sponsored more than 50 community events in the past year that support health and well-being, the local environment or promote local business.

The event is free, however, visitors will be encouraged to donate £5 for parking which will go to the airport’s charity partners, St Catherine’s Hospice, Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey Sussex, and Gatwick Airport Travelcare.

Visitors will also be given free entry into the Gatwick Aviation Museum.

Alison Addy, head of community engagement, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Gatwick Aviation museum again to make the Gatwick Fun Day free for everyone.

“It’s a great day out for all the family to see how the world’s most efficient single runway airport operates.”

Simon Hedges, museum manager, Gatwick Aviation Museum, said: “Gatwick Aviation Museum is hosting the Gatwick Fun Day again this year on Saturday 14th September 2019, sponsored by Gatwick Airport.

“Over 40 exhibitors will be present, many from the airport, local charities, activities for children, emergency services etc.

“Of course there is the aviation museum itself to visit, entrance to the museum is included in a car park donation when visitors arrive.

“Food and drink/ice cream will be available to purchase.

“The event will open at 10am and close at 4pm.”