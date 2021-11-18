Fresh proposals for dozens of new homes in villages around Horsham

Developers want to build 45 new homes on farmland to the south of the district and 43 new properties on farmland to the north.

Gleeson Land is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the 45 homes on land north of Lyons Road, Slinfold.

And Bewley Homes is applying for planning approval for 43 houses south of the A281 Guildford Road in Bucks Green, near Rudgwick.

Land off Lyons Road, Slinfold, where developers want to build 45 new houses

Both are currently greenfield sites and people living nearby are already voicing objections.

Residents in Slinfold say that planning permission has recently been granted 24 houses near the new proposed site and that another development of 45 houses would result ‘in a dramatic increase in population’ with insufficient infrastructure to cope.

And letters of objection have already been submitted to the district council by people in Bucks Green.

One said: “It would create an even more dangerous road situation on a blind corner accessing the A281.”

The proposed Slinfold site

Another stressed that the impact on wildlife in the area would be ‘catastrophic.’

And another said that the village could not cope with more houses. “Schools are full, doctors are full, dentists are full.”

The developers maintain there is ‘an urgent need for new homes in the Horsham district.’