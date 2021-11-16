French visitors take a tour of Horsham and reaffirm European links

The French delegates - Saint-Maixent L’Ecole mayor Monsieur Sephane Baudry and secretary of the twinning association Madame Karine Bris - were given a tour of the town.

They stopped off at The Pavilions in the Park Leisure Centre, the Capitol, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, St Mary’s Church in the Causeway and the council’s offices at Parkside where they met the council’s senior leadership team.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp, who welcomed the French representatives, said: “This was the first visit from our French town twinned colleagues for some time and represents a significant reaffirmation of our links after a period of restrictions on travel and commerce.

Mayor of Saint-Maixent L’Ecole, Monsieur Stephane Baudry and Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp exchange gifts

“It was a pleasure to host them. There was a strong sense of ‘bonhomie’ and mutual respect and understanding throughout their visit.”

Saint-Maixent L’Ecole is a much smaller town than Horsham with a population of around 7,000.