French Market to return to Chichester high street

The popular French Market will be returning to Chichester on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21.

From 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, the market on East Street will be offering a variety of sweet treats and baked goods for everyone to enjoy.

The traders from France at Home are delighted to be able to cross the Channel after a year of restrictions due to the pandemic.

The new market follows the success of another French Market stall two years ago which was set up in collaboration with Chichester District Council to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Chichester’s twinning with Chartres.

The France at Home stall will try to bring the ‘art de la cuisine Française’ to Chichester with food that can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Traditional French croissant or “pain au chocolat’ will be on offer, as well as some tasty French cheeses with a fresh baguette, baked at the market, and Tartiflette, a famous cheese, bacon and potato dish from the French Alps.