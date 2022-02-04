Free online cookery course for Horsham residents

Participants joining the live cook-along will learn essential cookery skills, improve their knowledge on nutrition while reducing their food waste from the home.

Everyone will leave the session with the ability to make their groceries go further, helping them to save money and reduce their environmental impact.

Led by a Chichester based charity, UKHarvest’s team of qualified nutritionists, professional chefs and food waste experts, participants will teach you to prepare a delicious new dish every week.

UK Harvest are hosting free online cooking classes for Horsham residents.

Each 2-hour session is hosted live and is a fun and interactive programme.

Donna Martin, Community Engagement Manager, said: “With personal circumstances changing for so many during the last year, finding the motivation to cook healthy meals has increasingly become a challenge. These courses are a great way to meet other members of your local community sharing the same challenges, while learning to cook healthy meals on a tight budget!”

UKHarvest are on a mission to ‘Nourish our Nation’ by eliminating hunger and food waste nationwide.

They provide free food to charities and organisations helping those most in need, as well as providing engaging education to help cook delicious and nutritious meals.

The free online cooking course take place 5pm-7pm, every Tuesday from February 8 to March 15.

Spaces are limited and are to be booked on a first come first serve basis.