Natalie Swyer said her daughter Bella would be joining three of her fellow young neighbours for their first day at school this month.

Bella, Harry, Jensen and Zavier – whose parents have all agreed for this report to be published – will be starting at Storrington Primary School on Monday, September 4.

Natalie, 38, said: “Three boys and one little girl – they’re all going into pear class at Storrington Primary.

Four families in the same street in Storrington all have children starting school this year Jensen, Bella, Harry and Zavier.

“There’s only five houses in one row – it’s a nice little street.”

The fifth house is occupied by an older lady, Natalie said, who doesn’t mind the hustle and bustle of four young families around her.

And the full-time mum added that her daughter is looking forward to taking her first steps in the world of education.

She said: “I’m not sure it’s really kicked in yet but she seems excited.

“She’s shy but she has got a bold side to her.”

The neighbours didn’t realise their youngsters would all be at the same school until they bumped into each other at Storrington Primary.

Natalie said: “When they [the children] had a visit to the school we realised that they were all going in the same year.”

But the new pupils are going to spend even more time together as the school has put them all in the same class.

Natalie said Bella and Jensen have already struck up a good friendship having gone to preschool together but she’s sure all the children will bond with each other.

She added: “They all know each other and I’m sure they’re going to be good friends in the classroom.”

And Natalie is hoping their special day will be something the four can look back on in years to come.