Football supporters raise money for Mind

The Brighton and Sussex branches of the Liverpool Supporters’ Club have a base at the Rec Rooms, Horsham.

The club was delighted to mark the occasion by donating £1,000 to mental health charity West Sussex Mind.

The money was raised over the past month through a charity raffle at their televised matchday events.

First prize was a Robbie Fowler signed shirt, won by Mark Middleton, and some AXA LFC training tops as runner-up prizes, which were generously donated by Chris Barber, creative director and designer at AXA, who lives in Horsham.

Debbie Watkins, communications & fundraising manager at West Sussex Mind, said: “Thank you to you both and all the supporters at the club for raising the £1,000 for West Sussex Mind. It will help us continue supporting local people with mental health problems and we really appreciate it.”