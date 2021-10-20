Football supporters raise money for Mind
Last Sunday was World Mental Health Day and the Sussex branch of a popular supporters club showed their support by fundraising in Horsham.
The Brighton and Sussex branches of the Liverpool Supporters’ Club have a base at the Rec Rooms, Horsham.
The club was delighted to mark the occasion by donating £1,000 to mental health charity West Sussex Mind.
The money was raised over the past month through a charity raffle at their televised matchday events.
First prize was a Robbie Fowler signed shirt, won by Mark Middleton, and some AXA LFC training tops as runner-up prizes, which were generously donated by Chris Barber, creative director and designer at AXA, who lives in Horsham.
Debbie Watkins, communications & fundraising manager at West Sussex Mind, said: “Thank you to you both and all the supporters at the club for raising the £1,000 for West Sussex Mind. It will help us continue supporting local people with mental health problems and we really appreciate it.”
Supporters’ club founder and chairman Benny Punk said: “Charity fundraising is an important part of the work we do as a supporters’ club and to be able to support such an excellent charity that does really important work in our community is a delight.”