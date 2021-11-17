FM Proper Local Radio returns on 87.7 FM

V2 Radio has been granted a Restricted Service Licence (RSL) to serve the Chichester, Bognor Regis and surrounding areas on 87.7 FM from December 1 to 28. SUS-211117-125351001

V2 Radio is a relatively new station to Sussex which has been broadcasting on all the main digital on-line platforms as well as DAB since it launched back in January, filling the void for Proper Local Radio after popular local station Spirit FM ceased.

The station currently boasts shows presented by veterans of the broadcasting industry, already well known to listeners in Sussex and has a strong community ethos - getting involved in local events, the arts, and festivals, being visible through regular outside broadcasts and supporting local businesses and charities.

V2 Radio’s Managing Director, Alex Berry said “Not everyone understands the difference between FM and DAB platforms.

“We also know that not everyone in our coverage area has a newer DAB radio set within their homes and cars in order to pick up V2 Radio.

“So for 28 days in December, we’re delighted to provide access to our station on frequency 87.7FM and share proper local radio further and wider than before.”

Breakfast presenter Milly Luxford added “Broadcasting on FM for even a short time gives us the opportunity to let the good people of West Sussex know that we are here and ready to serve them.

“We are so happy to have this chance and hope that it will encourage people to listen on DAB once the RSL ends.

“After all, a DAB radio would make a perfect Christmas present for anyone!”