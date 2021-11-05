Fly-tippers slapped with £400 fines amid crackdown

Two of the three Fixed Penalty Notice fines were issued to individuals for failing their duty of care to ensure that contractors employed by them had a valid Waste Carrier Licence.

Fines of £400 were issued, these were reduced to £250 for early payment.

These fines highlight that it is the personal responsibility of householders using tradespeople and waste removers to check that they have a valid Waste Carrier Licence, the council said.

News

A spokeswoman added: “If tradespeople without a Licence then illegally fly-tip their waste, it is the householder who is liable to be prosecuted.

“A third fine of £400 was issued to a resident who fly-tipped their rubbish on public land.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Environment, Waste, Recycling and Cleansing councillor Philip Circus said: “Fly-tipping can be a real problem for our communities and costs the council tax payer significant amounts of money to clear-up and investigate.

“We’re working hard to catch fly-tippers. But everyone has a responsibility to check that anyone disposing of their waste will behave responsibly. So people need to find out if they are dealing with somebody who has a Waste Carrier Licence or they themselves, as well as the fly-tipper, could be prosecuted by the Council. By checking for a valid licence they are also protecting themselves from rogue traders and fly-tippers.

“There are many reputable, licenced carriers in the District. Please always check that whoever is working for you has a valid Licence so you don’t get caught out.”

To check whether a person is a registered waste carrier, or to find a legitimate one, visit www.environment-agency.gov.uk

The spokeswoman said: “Alternatively, you can also download the free Clear Waste app here: https://clearwaste.com/

“Or for more information about fly-tipping, how to report it, or ways to dispose of your waste legally please visit http://www.horsham.gov.uk/report

“If you have any concerns about waste carriers or fly tipping, please contact the Council’s Waste and Recycling team on www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/reportit or call them on 01403 733144.”