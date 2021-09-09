Flower show to be held in Rudgwick this weekend
An autumn flower show - the first ‘real’ show in two years - is being held in Rudgwick on Saturday (September 11).
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:10 am
The show is being staged by the Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association which this year celebrates its 76th anniversary.
The association’s last five shows have all been ‘virtual’ because of the pandemic.
Association chairman Richard Haigh said: “We’re so glad to be getting together for real this weekend.”
The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association was founded in 1945 and normally organises spring, summer and autumn shows every year.
This year’s autumn show will be held at Rudgwick Village Hall from 2.30pm on September 11.