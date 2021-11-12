Fire crews rescue person from Southwater mud trap
A person has been rescued by fire crews after becoming trapped in mud in Southwater.
Two fire engines from Horsham, a technical rescue unit and ambulance rushed to the scene in Stakers Lane at around 2.30pm today (November 12).
They found a person stuck in around half a metre of mud and spent over an hour before managing to free the victim.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One mud lance was used to loosen the mud and release the casualty.”
And a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said a ‘hazardous area response team’ were also present.
He added: “They worked alongside the fire service to rescue and care for the patient who was checked over and brought to a place of safety but didn’t require hospital treatment.”
The emergency callout was one of ‘multiple incidents’ dealt with by West Sussex fire crews this afternoon.