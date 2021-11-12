Fire crews rescue person from Southwater mud trap

A person has been rescued by fire crews after becoming trapped in mud in Southwater.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 12th November 2021, 5:45 pm

Two fire engines from Horsham, a technical rescue unit and ambulance rushed to the scene in Stakers Lane at around 2.30pm today (November 12).

They found a person stuck in around half a metre of mud and spent over an hour before managing to free the victim.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One mud lance was used to loosen the mud and release the casualty.”

Fire crews rescued a person trapped in half a metre of mud in Southwater

And a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said a ‘hazardous area response team’ were also present.

He added: “They worked alongside the fire service to rescue and care for the patient who was checked over and brought to a place of safety but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

The emergency callout was one of ‘multiple incidents’ dealt with by West Sussex fire crews this afternoon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceHorshamSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceWest Sussex