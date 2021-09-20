Ferring Gardening Club: First live show since March 2020 proves resounding success

The event at Ferring Village Hall last Saturday was the club’s first flower show to be held in public since the spring show of March 2020, due to various Covid-19 lockdowns.

Peter Clear was the big winner, taking home the coveted Autumn Plate for most points in the show and his trug of vegetables, which contained an excellent selection of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, potatoes and aubergines, won the Best Exhibit Cup.

Don Nice, publicity officer, said: “Members produced an excellent standard of entries, albeit down due to varied weather conditions prior to the show.

“The exhibits included chrysanthemums, dahlias, flowering shrubs, roses, fruit and vegetables, together with the photographic competition entitled Animals We Love, and a cakes class.

“Refreshments were also taken up by visitors, with seating arranged both inside and outside of the club room, with most tables taken up regularly during the show.”

The Chrysanthemum Cup went to Ron Sullivan, the Dahlia Cup was awarded to Tricia Baldwin and the Frank Braisby Cup for photography went to Gary Hicks.

Elizabeth Green won the floral arrangement class with her piece called A Song Title, incorporating gladioli, eucalyptus and sunflowers.

Other class winners were Pamela Rolph, Ron Sullivan, Jim Gray, Gwen Newman, Pat Joslin, Jeff Horsnell, Gloria Aylott, Chris Hicks, Sheila Barker, Brian Rolph, Joy Warren, Martin Ford, Maureen Jackson, Mab Welch and Linda Gray.

The club has been holding virtual shows during the pandemic but members were pleased to be able to finally hold a live showcase.

1. Peter Clear was the big winner, taking home the Autumn Plate and the Best Exhibit Cup Photo Sales

2. Ferring Gardening Club autumn show. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2109111 Photo Sales

3. Ferring Gardening Club autumn show. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2109111 Photo Sales

4. Ferring Gardening Club autumn show. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2109111 Photo Sales