Fairtrade Christmas Market set to return to Horsham

It will take place outdoors in West Street market, near Wilko, on Saturday November 27 and will include a visit from Father Christmas.

The market was previously held in nearby St John’s Church Hall but organisers say the same much loved traders will be in West Street with an array of Fairtrade

Christmas foods, gifts and treats - Cocoa Loco chocolate, Love that Stuff clothes and jewellery, FairKind toys, Nika Deluxe toiletries, Siwok wooden crafts. baskets from Ghana, Amazonian crafts, foods, gifts, clothing, Christmas cards and Advent calendars from Fairtrade retailer Traidcraft.

Christmas market

Sales of all of items will help workers in the developing world to improve their lives.

The Fairtrade mark means that farmers and producers get a fair price for their products and that they have safe and healthy working conditions - plus they receive a Fair Trade premium to spend in their local community.