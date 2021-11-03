As soon as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, the social committee at Durrants Village, Faygate, wasted no time planning a series of events, with all donations going to the hospice.

Events on offer included line dancing, coffee mornings, barbecues, wine and cheese nights, village quiz nights and musical performances.

Inspired Villages, the later living operator behind Durrants, matched the £2,546 raised, increasing the total to £5,092.

Durrants Village raised money for St Catherine's Hospice in a series of fundraiser events.

Felicity Parsons, fundraiser on the supporter development team at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to everyone at Durrants and Inspired Villages for their support.