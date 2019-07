Part of the A24 is currently blocked following a crash between a bus and a car at Washington roundabout.

Police say that the driver of the car - a Ford Fiesta - suffered ‘minor injuries.’

Passengers on the bus are still being checked at the scene. An ambulance crew is in attendance.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned that traffic in the area, at the junction of the A283 and A24, is reported to be ‘slow.’

More as we get it.