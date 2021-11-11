Developers reveal plans for 18 new homes in South Downs village

Hanlen Developments are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the houses in Mill Road, West Chiltington.

They want to build on the site of Southmill House and build a new access road to the properties.

But a number of local residents are putting forward objections. One villager, in a letter to the council, says: “Mill Road is the entry to the villag itself and, with its iconic windmill, epitomises rural England.”

The proposed development site in West Chiltington

There are concerns that the development would change the nature of the village, would lead to increased traffic and would destroy an area described by residents as ‘a haven for wildlife.’

They say the area is home to bats, badgers, deer and foxes.