Dementia simulator captivates visitors at awareness day in Pulborough

A dementia simulator gave visitors an insight into what it’s like to live with the condition at an awareness day held in Pulborough last week.

The Virtual Dementia Tour, which was provided by Training2Care in a special mobile dementia simulator, saw participants clad in goggles and headphones and taken through an instructor-led, eight-minute immersive sensory experience comparable to dementia.

Caremark, one of the UK’s leading home care companies, held the awareness event on Friday, September 13, at its flagship office in London Road, to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Month.

Among those who attended was Jane Townson, CEO of the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA). She said: “The Virtual Dementia Tour training was thought-provoking and educational; I’d like to thank Caremark for inviting me and for its warm hospitality.

“I was impressed by the positive atmosphere in Caremark’s office and the enthusiasm of its staff, who are a credit to the care sector.”

The Virtual Dementia Tour was popular with visitors, including people from the local community keen to learn about dementia and caring for loved ones with the condition.

Lara Nuttall, a senior designer at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who also attended, added: “This was a really good experience and gave me an insight into what it’s like to live with dementia.”

Caremark also took the opportunity to talk to guests about PatchCare®, its new outcomes-focussed model of care that supports clients across geographical areas to improve and maintain independence where possible, and to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Emmie Baker, National PatchCare® development manager at Caremark, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many faces at our dementia awareness day.

“The virtual tour was a resounding success, but it was also lovely to see people looking round our office and sharing their own personal stories relating to dementia.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came, plus Training2Care’s instructor who worked extremely hard to deliver a meaningful experience.”

Other notable guests included Patricia Arculus from West Sussex County Council, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Society and local neighbour wardens Carol Bonniface and Vanessa Green.

Funded by the local council Carol and Vanessa work with and befriend elderly and vulnerable people in the Pulborough area to combat loneliness and connect them with other services where appropriate.

For further information visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/care-guides/dementia-and-alzheimers

