Delight after Bognor Regis Carnival is given new date

Devastation turned to delight when the Bognor Regis Carnival, which had to be postponed due to high winds, was unexpectedly given a new date within two weeks.

Organisers were forced to cancel the event on Saturday, June 8, and made the initial announcement on its Facebook page at 7.30am on the day.

On Tuesday (June 11), a further announcement read: “Following the disappointment on Saturday when we took the difficult decision to cancel carnival due to high winds, the carnival committee working closely with Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council have managed to rearrange a date for the parade to happen.

"We cannot bring you the show ground on West Park as it is not available sadly but it means that all the hard work put into costumes and props has not been in vain.

"The rescheduled date for the parade is Sunday, June 23, leaving the Esplanade at 12.30pm.”

Committee chairman Sarah Boote-Cook said the cancellation was a 'really difficult decision to make'.

She added: "It was really devastating as there has been so many people working really hard to get it to go ahead. It has been running for five years and it was the first time we have had to call it off.

"People were really disappointed. We liaised with the councils and the highways team. It would usually take ten weeks to get a road closure order but they have been amazing and sorted it out really quickly."

Sarah said she was 'really pleased' the work behind the scenes to get the event to go ahead had not gone to waste.

"I cannot emphasise how much work has gone into achieving the opportunity to bring this to Bognor Regis and ask for the support of the town and the original entrants," she said.

"I have contacted everybody but not everyone can make it unfortunately but the Pink Pubs guys hope to come which will be a really good home coming.

"There will be 10 or 11 in the parade with six vehicles and 25 bikes. The schools are also getting involved.

"The work has not gone to waste so I am delighted. Without the support of the authorities, this would not have happened."

