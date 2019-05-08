Dancers with additional needs perform to the public for first time in Horsham

A group of young people with additional needs from an inclusive dance company in Horsham have performed to the public for the first time.

Air Dance Company’s ‘Reaching Higher’ group put on a routine from Hairspray, a street routine and a Haka dance at the St Mary’s 5k Trail Fun Run, Children’s Colour Run and Funday event on Bank Holiday Monday.

A yound dancer from Air Dance Company's 'Reaching Higher' group who performed at a family fun day event in Horsham SUS-190805-100328001

It was held on the Barrack Field next to the cricket club and was in aid of St Mary’s Preschool in Horsham.

Vicky Heales, who founded Air Dance Company and runs it with her husband Toby, said: “The group did fantastically well.

“We have performed at Horsham ‘Blue Oasis’ club nights before, at Drill Hall; these are sessions for people with learning disabilities, but never to the general public.

“This was daunting for some of the group but they were amazing. We’ve already been invited back next year and feedback was great - many were blown away by their enthusiasm and energy.”

| READ MORE: St Catherine’s Hospice to hold free event for carers in Horsham

Vicky and Toby deliver classes and workshops across Surrey and Sussex to children and young people with additional needs including paraplegics, wheelchair users, users of mobility aids, those with learning difficulties, autism and cerebral palsy.

Vicky added: “I believe that we are the only inclusive dance company locally, meaning that we welcome anybody through our doors, no matter their ability.

“We are supported by Para Dance UK, the national body for disability dance, and believe that everyone can dance.

“We would really like to let the wider community know about us and invite more young people with additional needs to join us on a Monday night.”

The Reaching Higher group, for those aged between five and 18, meets every Monday in term time at Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, Comptons Lane between 5pm and 6pm.

Currently a group of around 12 participants, they also have lots of support workers and volunteers from Millais School. and the group is run in conjunction with Horsham District Council.

“If I am honest, I am not sure that many people locally know that we exist,” added Vicky.

“So many young people are segregated in their community and miss out on opportunities due to a lack of confidence or even just no knowledge of local business like us existing.”

To book your place email Vicky at vicky@airdance.co.uk or call 07846 686751. Booking needs to be done before attending first session.

For more information about Air Dance Company, visit www.airdance.co.uk or find them on Facebook.

READ MORE: St Barnabas House bike ride challenge for Upper Beeding man whose mum is being cared for by the hospice

Ashington school’s prayer garden given a new lease of life