Dancers raises money for NSPCC with sponsored walk which touched every neighbourhood of Crawley - picture special
Forty-five dancers from the Louise Ryrie School in Northgate, walked a total of 9 and a half miles touching on every borough of Crawley in a sponsored walk for the NSPCC.
Organiser Louise Ryrie said: ‘We wanted to do something positive together, especially after the last year. We chose the NSPCC to raise money for because we wanted to help all children be safe and happy. We have a lot of children and young people in our school, so it made sense to choose this charity."
Dancers and their families of all ages took part in the event, walking in socially distant smaller groups.
They started at St Elizabeth’s Church in Northgate where the dance studio is, and travelled through Three Bridges, Pound Hill, Maidenbower, and Furnace Green, stopping for a picnic at Tilgate Park.
Then continuing through Southgate, Broadfield, Bewbush, Gossops Green, Ifield, Langley Green, West Green and back to Northgate.
In total the walk took around 4 hours including the picnic stop at Tilgate.
The school have raised £750 for the NSPCC and are already planning their next event.