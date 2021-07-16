Crawley Volunteers resume service at the Coroner’s Court
The High Sheriff for West Sussex, Mr. Neil Hart, presented the recently trained Coroners’ Courts Support Service volunteers with their badges and congratulated them on passing the three day training course.
The Coroners’ Courts Support Service volunteers offer practical advice and emotional support to all those attending Inquests at the West Sussex Coroner’s Court.
The Founder Trustee, Roey Burden, and Director, Beverley Radcliffe, were present to join in the celebrations.
Paul Mellish, Coordinator of the Crawley Team, thanked the volunteers for their commitment particularly, Bee, the Lead Volunteer, for supporting the new trainees at the Court and gave grateful thanks to the Senior Coroner, Mrs. Penny Schofield, the High Sheriff and the staff at Crawley Coroner’s Court for hosting the event which was followed by lunch.