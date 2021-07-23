Crawley school make epic 50-minute leavers movie and have their premiere at Cineworld - watch it here
A primary school in Crawley have made an epic 50 minute movie to mark their Year 6 pupils leaving this summer.
Teachers and pupils at St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, in Ifield, have worked hard producing the leavers movie, which is entitled The Elite Beat Agents. You can watch the full film below.
The synopsis on their Youtube channel says: "When a school's headteacher suddenly disappears and a new replacement takes over, things quickly start going wrong..."
And they even had a premiere at Cineworld Crawley on Thursday.
Assistant headteacher Chris McGivern said: "The whole Year 6 team - teachers and students - have worked incredibly hard to create an actual film, nearly 50 minutes long."
Mr McGivern said he spent hours putting the film together.
The film features a brilliant soundtrack including ABC by the Jackson 5 and You're My Inspiration by Chicago and also has some great special effects including dragons and aliens.
St Wilfrid's Catholic school in Crawley are famous for their end of term videos and this week released this year's one - a version of Hamilton's You'll Be Back.