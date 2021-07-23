Teachers and pupils at St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, in Ifield, have worked hard producing the leavers movie, which is entitled The Elite Beat Agents. You can watch the full film below.

The synopsis on their Youtube channel says: "When a school's headteacher suddenly disappears and a new replacement takes over, things quickly start going wrong..."

And they even had a premiere at Cineworld Crawley on Thursday.

Assistant headteacher Chris McGivern said: "The whole Year 6 team - teachers and students - have worked incredibly hard to create an actual film, nearly 50 minutes long."

Mr McGivern said he spent hours putting the film together.

The film features a brilliant soundtrack including ABC by the Jackson 5 and You're My Inspiration by Chicago and also has some great special effects including dragons and aliens.

A clip from The Elite Beat Agents