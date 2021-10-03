Crawley Police appeal for owner of missing dog to come forward

Police officers have found a missing dog in Crawley.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:33 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:34 am

Crawley Police said officers came across a dog running in the road in the Southgate area this morning (Sunday, October 3).

In a Twitter post, the police force added: "If you know the owner or are the owner of her please get in contact.

"She is safe and well and keeping us company. Please quote CAD 0209 of the 03/10."

Have you read?: Fuel in Crawley - update on availability: Where you can get petrol in Crawley on Sunday, October 3

Major site near Gatwick Airport sells in just six weeks

Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, October 3

This dog was found running on a road in Crawley. Photo: Crawley Police
Crawley PoliceCrawleyTwitter