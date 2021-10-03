Crawley Police appeal for owner of missing dog to come forward
Police officers have found a missing dog in Crawley.
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:33 am
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:34 am
Crawley Police said officers came across a dog running in the road in the Southgate area this morning (Sunday, October 3).
In a Twitter post, the police force added: "If you know the owner or are the owner of her please get in contact.
"She is safe and well and keeping us company. Please quote CAD 0209 of the 03/10."
