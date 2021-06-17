To allow for the work to take place, the branch will temporarily close on Tuesday 22 June at 8pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately two weeks to complete, and the branch is scheduled to re-open in on Saturday 10 July at 1pm.

Opening hours will remain the same; Monday – Sunday: 8am – 8pm.

Crawley Down Post Office will temporarily close

During the temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch including:

Heathcote Drive Post Office, 59 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 1NB

Copthorne Bank Post Office, 6 Copthorne Bank, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 3QX

Adam Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.