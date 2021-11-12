Crawley church to hold a Christmas Fayre with a Dickensian theme

St Peter's Church, in Ifield Road, West Green, is hosting the fayre between 10am and 1pm and promises lots of Dickensian treats.

There will be Cakes Glorious Cakes!, Mrs Cratchit’s Kitchen, The Old Curiosity Gift Shop, Great Expectations Raffle (win a festive hamper + lots of Christmas goodies), The Pickwick Paper-backs!, Scrooge’s Emporium, Tiny Tim’s toys & puzzles, Fagin’s Games, Yuletide Tombola, and The Holly Tree Cafè.

St Peter’s Church, Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley

About the church

Built in 1892, by a local builder, using local materials. The walls, clad in warm sandstone, present a solid friendly appearance. Along the south side, tall windows let in the sun and the light. Along the north side, the roof crouches low to protect the church from winter storms. A tranquil haven with a village green setting.

The church has withstood two world wars, and remained relatively unscathed. To meet the needs of a modern parish, the interior has been sympathetically divided into separate social and worship areas.

The church is not just used for worship services, but also as a ‘community hub’, with a regular book sale & café, concerts, the Guides, and the West Green Community Cinema.

In order to help with maintaining its upkeep fundraising is vital; to ensure it will still be serving the community another 129 years from now. Our programme of fundraising events runs throughout the year, and our traditional Dickensian Fayre is one of our main attractions