Competition hots up as Horsham poker league nears its climax

The Clubhouse’s league is due to finish over the next two weeks with one player set to take a £150 cash prize!

The 12 week season has seen a change in league leaders several times but now with it too close to call, it really will become a case of, whether to hold or fold for the top competitors.

Russell Bedford, manager at The REC Horsham, said: “It’s been great to have poker back in our venue after all the covid restrictions and now as this season comes to an end we look to go again with an even bigger turnout thanks to our additional tables.”

The Clubhouse Poker League

The league runs for 12 weeks on Thursdays but allows players to pick their 10 best weeks of scores to gives themselves a better chance of winning the prize. So far this season the lead has changed four times with a variety of local players aiming to topple each other and claim the cash.

Russell added: “It is such a great format in that it allows people to make up for their bad weeks by replacing it with a stronger performance from another week.

“Add to that the 10 per cent discount on food and drink that we give all poker members everyone is a winner really!”

With the success of this third season now helping firmly establish The REC Horsham Ltd.’s aim of catering for people with a variety of interests the fourth season promises to be even bigger and Russell is urging people to register now by going to https://mailchi.mp/therec.io/the-clubhouse-poker-league-new-season

He said: “With plans to extend the number of tables, increase the prize fund and give players their own special poker room, things will only get better for poker players in Horsham.”