Community joins together in a Bognor park to watch Rox Spectacular

The Rox Spectacular event, which followed a theme of the famous musical Moulin Rouge, took place in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, April 27, between 11am and 5pm.
A group of University of Chichester students joined many other performing arts organisations at this year’s Bognor Regis ROX event to raise funds for arts in the community.
