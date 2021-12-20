Collyer’s helps annual toy appeal

Every Christmas, More Radio collects toys and gifts for underprivileged children living in Sussex.

Nicky Stone, head of travel and tourism at Collyer’s, said: “The students have really done a fantastic job.

“All toys and gifts are given to a range of charities that support children and young adults who otherwise would not get many if any presents.”

Travel and Tourism teachers and students collected toys for the More Radio Toy Appeal.

More Radio work with many charities and organisations across East and West Sussex to ensure donations reach the neediest children.

So far, the More Radio Toy Appeal has collected more than 6,200 toys for children and teenagers in Sussex.

Nicky, who helped co-ordinate Collyer’s support with fellow teacher Sam Buchanan, said: “Sam and I are so proud of the students and the way in which they’ve keenly supported this charitable work.

“Sam kindly dropped off the gifts at More Radio this week, and she even did an interview which will be broadcast across the region.”