The event was arranged by SADCASE - the Storrington and District Classic and Sportscar Enthusiasts - and was the group’s first ‘big show’ since 2019.

The club restarted its regular monthly meetings following the easing of Covid restrictions in July.

Club members gather on the second Tuesday of every month at The Fountain in Ashurst and on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Amberley Museum.

