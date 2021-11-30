Christmas comes to Midhurst as tree is put up
The tree was put up over the weekend in time for the festive season.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:02 am
The Christmas tree was put up on Midhurst’s Market Square last Friday (November 26)
The Cowdray Forestry team helped provide the tree for the town, chopping it down and erecting it on the same day.
The tree will be part of the festivities that will take place at the Midhurst Christmas Fair on Friday, December 4.
At the fair local businesses will be offering late night shopping and a Craft Market will fill the Old Library on Knockhundred Row, with plenty of opportunities to buy Christmas presents for all the family.
Have you read?: Christmas lights switch-ons and 2021 events in Chichester, Selsey, Midhurst, Petworth and East Wittering