Volunteers were thrilled to welcome Julia to the museum on Sunday to officially open the new area, which has been dedicated to her books, like The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The Paper Dolls.

Ray Powell, from Steyning Museum, said: “We had a lovely visit from Julia Donaldson to open our new Children’s Corner.

“In celebration of our famous local author, Julia came along to officially open our new Children’s Corner filled with books, children’s drawings and soft toy characters celebrating some of Julia’s best-loved creations.

Author Julia Donaldson joins Jenny Gritten and her granddaughter in the new Children’s Corner at Steyning Museum

“The museum seeks to shine a light on some of its famous residents, both past and present, and the new Children’s Corner dedicated to Julia’s works says a big a thank you for the fun and pleasure she gives through her books.”

Steyning Museum, at 32 Church Street, Steyning, is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday and admission is free. Visit www.steyningmuseum.org.uk for more information.

Julia Donaldson is also helping The Steyning Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookshop Week this week