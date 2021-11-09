Chichester Salon hosts opening party following renovation

Grace Hair and Beauty Salon celebrated it's new renovation with an opening party on Sunday. SUS-210811-121010001

The salon, located on 1-2 St Pancras in Chichester, welcomed guests to the event with exclusive discounts on bookings and products.

Complimentary prosecco was also given to attendees and sweet treats from local bakers were handed out at the event.

The renovation of the premises lasted five weeks, redesigning their original office that was on the first floor which will now offer many exciting offers including lash extensions, facials, chemical peels, microblading and scalp micro pigmentation.

Speaking after the launch, salon owner Grace Poston-Miles said: “The event was a huge success, we saw over 100 people and our new team members have taken lots of bookings.

“I am very happy to be able to offer so many services under one roof, and can’t wait to expand our team further.