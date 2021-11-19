Chichester charity praises care home for generous contribution

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, which will open its doors on Grosvenor Road in December, has donated £600 to Chichester Lunch Club. SUS-211119-111558001

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, which will open its doors on Grosvenor Road in December, has donated £600 to Chichester Lunch Club.

The Chichester Lunch Club provides a friendly and supportive environment for people with mental health problems and dementia, catering for a range of different support needs.

The club offers members of the community a chance to chat, have a tasty lunch and enjoy a variety of fun activities in an informal social setting.

They also provide a monthly roast dinner, art class, armchair dance and singing sessions.

Theresa Taylor, Project Manager of Chichester Lunch Club, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation from the Care UK team at Chichester Grange. The funds will help us to continue supporting our local community, especially older people who have struggled the most over the past 18 months.

“We could not run the lunch club successfully without kind donations such as this one, so we’d like to say a big thank you to the team at Chichester Grange for their support.”

Naomi Butcher, Home Manager at Chichester Grange said: “The Chichester Lunch Club provides invaluable services to older people in our community, so we are thrilled to show our support.

“Here at Chichester Grange, we will be encouraging residents to remain as active and independent as possible, and helping those in the community to do the same further supports our ethos. We are thrilled to be marking the start of a great relationship between Chichester Lunch Club and Chichester Grange with a donation to support their continued work in the community.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is set to open in December, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.

For more information, please call Home Manager, Naomi Butcher on 0330 058 3250 or email [email protected]