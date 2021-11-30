Chichester based care sector leader launches Manifesto for Change

Care sector staffing leader Steve O'Brien. Picture courtesy of Briscoe PR SUS-211130-122455001

Care sector staffing leader Steve O’Brien. CEO at social care staffing app Outt.com, has called on the care sector to join him in taking the initiative and working together for change before it is too late.

Steve said: “A radical overhaul of the pay and working conditions for people in adult social care is required now to get the sector out of its staffing crisis - and there’s no point waiting for the Government to act.

“We could sit back and wait for the Government to fix the care sector for us but I reckon we will be waiting for a very long time. Alternatively each of us could do something about it right now.

“With 105,000 vacancies in care being listed every day and fewer than three per cent of them being filled, the crisis in staffing and recruitment across the whole sector is becoming acute in all areas and all disciplines.

“Care is blighted with poor pay, unfair working practices and a system that will not flex to meet the needs of a 21st century workforce - we need to change in all of these areas.”

Steve’s Manifesto for Change for the sector includes:

A minimum £10 per hour for all staff working in care, (this will need to rise again from April 21 after living wage increases)

If a carer is at work they get paid an hourly rate - whether it is a precautionary sleep-in shift or not.

Flexible working hours and arrangements to fit in around family life and commitments.

Steve has already introduced many of these reforms throughout his business and is calling on those in other parts of the care sector to do their bit too.

Steve added: “Reform has to come from the bottom up. If care professionals had better pay and flexibility then it could resolve so many of the issues the industry is facing.

“Care has been delivered to the detriment of carers for too many years and they have voted with their feet.

“The people we need to care for our elderly and vulnerable are now stacking shelves in supermarkets or waiting on tables.

“A change has to come to entice these individuals, and many more, back into the world of care.

“Change needs to happen and it needs to start with care professionals.

“They need to be looked after and respected by being given the pay and benefits they deserve.”