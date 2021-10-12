Nigel Weeks died suddenly of cancer a year after completing the annual 12-mile Malawi Walk with his grandson Josh for Lancing College’s charity projects.

His family is now planning to follow the same route over the South Downs on Saturday, all wearing something burgundy, Nigel’s favourite colour, followed by a gathering for food and drinks.

Daughter Laura Weeks, owner of Bee Sweet ice cream parlour, in South Farm Road, Worthing, said: “We lost our dad during Covid, so didn’t get a proper wake or funeral. He passed away suddenly of cancer after fighting 76 days in hospital.

Nigel Weeks did the Malawi Walk for his grandson Josh for his school's charity

“A year before Dad passed, he did this charity walk for his grandson Josh for his school’s charity, hence why we are following the same route.

“This walk is for our close friends and family, to raise money for Worthing Soup Kitchen in his memory. This is a great charity, helping to feed and clothe the homeless in Worthing with no regular funding. Every penny we raise is going to them.”