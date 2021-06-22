Call for Horsham incinerator plans to be ‘paused’
Campaigners are calling on the Environment Agency to put plans on hold for a controversial new incinerator in Horsham.
Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling announced last November that it planned to start building the incinerator this summer after a planning inspector ruled it could go ahead, despite widespread opposition.
The company is currently seeking an environmental permit variation from the Environment Agency for the recycling site on the old Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road.
But members of the campaign group NoIncincerator4Horsham are putting forward objections and say the application should be ‘paused.’
They fear the incinerator will produce pollutants into the atmosphere and in a letter to the Environment Agency ask if Britaniacrest can ‘demonstrate that they can operate without significant risk to the environment or human health?’
They say there are also concerns about noise, vibration, dust and odours from activity and traffic on the site.
Planning approval was granted in February last year following a public inquiry during which Britaniacrest demonstrated that its proposal would not severely impact the rural landscape.
Britaniacrest said it had successfully satisfied a number of the conditions imposed by the planning inspector, enabling the new 3Rs facility to move forward into construction this year.
It applied to the Environment Agency to amend its current environmental permit, which, it said, would allow the recycling, recovery and renewable energy plant to ‘operate at the highest environmental, safety and operating standards’ once the new facility is operational.