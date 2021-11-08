Busy Bees Nursey to offer free childcare
The UK’s leading childcare provider has launched a new initiative to offer parents in Haywards Heath up to 12 weeks of free childcare.
Busy Bees has launched the Community Care initiative, which will be available for families with children under five years old.
The sessions, equivalent to a full-time place, are accessible to families experiencing a difficult time with no other options of some much-needed support.
Louise Copson, operations director at Busy Bees, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Community Care initiative, offering care to the children and families in our local area and helping them to receive the best start in life.
“At Busy Bees, we understand just how important nursery is to a child’s development - it’s the first time they get to experience and learn new things. This initiative is our way of giving back to the local community and supporting families when they need it most.”
Sessions will be available with the backing of health professionals who liaise with the nursery manager to agree the support.
To find out more about the initiative, visit busybeeschildcare.co.uk