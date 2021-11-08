Busy Bees has launched the Community Care initiative, which will be available for families with children under five years old.

The sessions, equivalent to a full-time place, are accessible to families experiencing a difficult time with no other options of some much-needed support.

Louise Copson, operations director at Busy Bees, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Community Care initiative, offering care to the children and families in our local area and helping them to receive the best start in life.

Busy Bees Big Elephant tea party, raising funds for Child Bereavement UK. Busy Bees childcare Chichester, The Cherries, Summersdale Road, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1812283 SUS-180405-111722001

“At Busy Bees, we understand just how important nursery is to a child’s development - it’s the first time they get to experience and learn new things. This initiative is our way of giving back to the local community and supporting families when they need it most.”

Sessions will be available with the backing of health professionals who liaise with the nursery manager to agree the support.