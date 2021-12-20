Burgess Hill school hosts Christmas lunch for the elderly

Held at Burgess Hill Girls school, year 11 students organised their annual festive event to help spread Christmas cheer.

The pupils organised everything from making table decorations to serving tea and cake. The girls also entertained their guests by reading poetry, acting out dramas and singing Christmas carols.

Nicola Donson, assistant head pastoral and boarding said: “This is a huge part of the school’s service to the wider community.

“The students interact with a totally different age group and develop an understanding of what elderly life might be like.

“They also see how important such an event like this might be for some people, who might be quite lonely. These ladies and gents love coming to this event and they are always so thankful for the afternoon. For some, it might be the only Christmas event they attend.”