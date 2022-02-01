Bunn Leisure announces name change

Bunn Leisure has officially announced it is changing its name to Seal Bay resort. SUS-220102-141307001

The announcement, which follows Bunn Leisure’s sale to Cove UK, was made to fellow staff and dignitaries on Thursday, January 27 at Seal Bay’s White Horse Theatre.

The event was a celebration of the site’s past, present and future.

Talks from local partners and presentations of long service awards were handed out at the ceremony, with over 50 team members who have been there for over 10 years and two that had been in the company over 40 years being commemorated.

The event was also attended by the High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart, chair of Chichester City Council Elizabeth Hamilton, a host of other councillors, local community groups, charities, friends and the team.

Mark Seaton, managing director of Cove UK said: “We hope everybody is as happy as we are with the new name.

“We worked hard to make the new name as relevant as possible and we look forward to moving forward in 2022 and beyond at Seal Bay Resort.