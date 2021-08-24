Building work has been completed on a new 91-property scheme in Crawley town centre.

Geraint Thomas House is A2Dominion’s development scheme and is 100% affordable and features 33 apartments being marketed as shared ownership and 58 apartments for affordable rent. The first residents are due to move in shortly.

The modern development has been built next to Crawley’s Town Hall, where Crawley Borough Council still houses its main office.

Gary Blatcher and Ian Irvine at Geraint Thomas House

A2Dominion’s development team has worked tirelessly during various lockdowns and periods of working restrictions to bring the new affordable homes to Crawley in a timely fashion, alongside site owner Haywards Heath Investment, building contractor Harvey Construction and Crawley Borough Council

Gary Blatcher, Director of Transformation and Customer Experience, A2Dominion, said: “Getting this fantastic development to the stage where people can move in, through some very challenging times, is a great achievement. I’m delighted that we can now welcome the first residents to these high-quality, affordable new homes.”

The name of the building honours Geraint Thomas, who was Crawley Borough Council’s cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability when he sadly passed away in November 2019. He was passionate about responsible planning and development in the town, and this scheme is seen as a fitting way to remember the exceptional work he did for the area.

Cllr Ian Irvine said: “We are delighted to have worked with A2Dominion to bring this affordable housing development to Crawley in a fantastic central location with excellent transport links. It is a worthy commemoration of Geraint Thomas and the passion that he showed through his work at Crawley Borough Council and in the town.

Ian Irvine and Gary Blatcher

“The development is a great opportunity for first time buyers to get on the housing market with the shared ownership scheme. Geraint Thomas House is one of the sites that will also benefit from affordable heat and hot water for residents once the District Heat Network is completed – bringing cheaper, greener energy to the town centre.”