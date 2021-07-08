Anna and Chris Webb say Steyning Primary School is a wonderful school and this is their way of giving something back and to say ‘thank you’.

The aim is to raise money for the Build a Mile Track appeal, which will create an all-weather running track for the children.

Anna, a health adviser at South East Coast Ambulance Service, said: “The track will not just be used by the school but all for the community also.

Anna and Chris Webb with their children Gino, Coco and Luca

“Exercise is so important for the mental and physical health of us all, particularly our children. And following recent events, we know just how important this is.

“The school has a large field but unfortunately it cannot be used to its full potential all year round. So, it is really exciting to think that Steyning Primary School is getting a new all-weather running track that the children, staff and local community can use every day.

“We’re proud to play a small part in this exciting project - the thought of your support and generosity will help keep us going when we’re tired, have blisters on our feet and are battling the elements.”

The Webbs’ children Gino, ten, Coco, eight, and Luca, six, all attend the school and the family has already raised £330, having set a target of £250.

Anna said: “We really want to raise as much as we can. The lockdowns have really affected the children, not just mentally but physically too, their fitness levels have depleted and having facilities at the school that can be used all year round will be brilliant.”

Anna and Chris will set out on Saturday, July 10, to start their two-day trek around the Isle of Wight a distance of 106km in total.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iowtrackchallenge to support Anna and Chris.