Brighton Mainline marks 180 years of serving Sussex passengers

Jocelyn Mocatta, great, great, great nephew of David Mocatta, walking through Brighton station with Southern’s Customer Services Director, Chris Fowler (picture GTR)

Its first train ran between the coastal city and London on September 21, 1841.

And 180 years later the train route remains essential for travellers between Sussex and the capital, serving areas like Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport.

David Mocatta was the lead architect of the Brighton Mainline and his notable work includes Brighton’s railway station and the Ouse Valley Viaduct near Balcombe.

Brighton station as it today (GTR)

Jocelyn Mocatta, his great, great, great nephew, came down to Brighton to commemorate the 180th anniversary and meet with Chris Fowler, Southern’s customer services director.

Mr Mocatta said: “I am very proud and always have been that my family name is and will remain associated with the Brighton Mainline. It is incredible to think about the part that the line has played in the growth of towns and communities across Southern England – and the role it still plays 180 years on.

“For me, seeing David’s influences, like Brighton Station and the Ouse Valley Viaduct, still being held in such high regard, is a tribute to his vision and the impact he has had on the region.”

Mr Fowler added: “The Brighton Mainline remains as important and essential to the South of England today as it was 180 years ago. As the proud custodian of this historic railway line, we are grateful to be able to celebrate alongside Jocelyn – David Mocatta’s descendent and hear his family’s story.

The original Brighton station (Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust)

“With more people returning to rail, we are continuing to invest in our trains and stations to improve the travelling experience for our customers across the region.”

Born in London in 1806, David came from a well-to-do Jewish family and went on to be an apprentice under the architect Sir John Sloane.

After completing a tour of Europe and studying under a number of masters, David returned to the UK in the early 1830s set up an architecture practice.

He was appointed architect to the London and Brighton Railway company in 1839, with his initial focus being Brighton station which was to serve as the company’s head office. A year later on May 12, 1840, Brighton station opened with trains to Shoreham.

Development continued at pace and the first train ran between Brighton and London on 21 September 1841.

In addition to Brighton, David went on to design a number of smaller stations along the Brighton line, namely; East Croydon, Horley, Redhill (then called Reigate), Three Bridges, Hassocks and Haywards Heath. However, Brighton is the only one that still stands today.

In terms of other structures on the line, one of the most famous is the viaduct over the River Ouse.

Although the engineer for the line, John Rastrick, designed the main structure, David is said to have worked in association with Rastrick and designed the eight iconic pavilions, four to each end, the balustrades as well as being involved in the choice of brick used for facing the viaduct.

Balcombe Ouse Valley Viaduct designed by John Urpeth Rastrick for the London and Brighton Railway and completed in 1842, comprising 37 arches. (GTR)

His work was celebrated with the unveiling of a blue plaque in 2014 at Brighton station.

Ouse Valley Viaduct seen from above (GTR)

Joeclyn Mocatta at Brighton station with the blue plaque celebrating David Mocatta's achievements in the background (GTR)