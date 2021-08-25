Boy, 6, fixes vandalised memorial bench in Storrington

Billy Burns asked his dad if he could mend the bench in Matts Meadow in School Lane on Tuesday, August 17, after notcing the damage the week before.

Proud dad Nik Burns said: “The memorial bench was erected for a gentleman last year as the field is owned by the church.

“The field is known as Matts meadow after a lady who had lost her young son wished to grant the church the monies to plant the area with trees in his memory.

Six-year-old Billy Burns has fixed a memorial bench in Storrington after it was vandalised SUS-210818-144854001

“The damage to the bench was quite considerable – all the slats had been pulled off and the supports also broken, several of the slats had been snaped in two. it was completly unusable. I certainly couldnt break the slats unless I jumped up and down on them.

“Everyday on our dog walk Billy said ‘dad when are we going to fix it?’.

“So he measured up the slats and worked out the spaces even though three had been snapped. He hammered down the old tacks and drilled in the new screws. He proudly sat on it after, very content with a job well done.

“Be more Billy.”