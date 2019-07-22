Borde Hill programme aimed at entertaining families this summer

Borde Hill in Haywards Heath has all the ingredients for a long hot summer of family entertainment, including performances of Open Air Opera, live music in the Garden on selected Sundays and an enchanting daily trail for children all set within the magnificent, bloom filled garden and woodland.

The school holiday fun begins with ‘The Enchanted Garden’, where children can explore the Woodland on a discovery trail to follow the story about a pixie who needs to earn his wings. The trail will run from July 27 to September 15.

There's plenty of fun for children at Borde Hill this summer

There will also be children’s activities on selected dates, including Forest Schools on August 1 and 28, Storytelling on August 5 and 19, Woodland Crafts on August 12 and Old-Fashioned Garden Games on August 22.

Throughout the summer Borde Hill is offering an eclectic musical programme with something for everyone to enjoy.

Opera Brava is returning to perform full length open air productions of La Traviata on July 26 and The Barber of Seville on the July 27, against the stunning backdrop of the Elizabethan Mansion House.

As an added enjoyment for all visitors and included in standard admission, there will be ‘Musical Picnics’ on 1-3pm on July 28, August 11 and 25 and September 1, where families are invited to bring their own picnic, kick back and relax to live music in the beauty of the Garden.

Music will include swing and jazz with The Tom Belbin Trio, acoustic folk by The Rusty Rovers, old-time jazz with The Three Penny Piece and rock and blues with Willie Austen.

Until the end of September, Borde Hill is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Sculpture Exhibition, which sees the garden transformed into an outdoor gallery, with a diverse collection of sculpture to excite and delight.

Visitors can enjoy meandering through the garden to see over 100 pieces of sculpture in stone, stained glass, ceramic, resin and metalwork.

Younger visitors are able to enjoy David Walliams’ most popular book brought to life with an open-air theatre production of ‘Gangsta Granny’ on the South Lawn on August 2.

The new adventure playground featuring a thrilling zip wire, swings and climbing frames is open every day.

Borde Hill’s series of beautifully planted and linked garden rooms are still bursting with colour.

Enjoy vibrant herbaceous borders flowering until late summer or relax in the tranquil Italian Garden and lush green Round Dell.

Extended summer opening: throughout July and August the garden is open 10am to 6pm daily (instead of 5pm).

For further information and ticket prices, visit www.bordehill.co.uk or call 01444 450326 for details.