Bognor 10k winner in collision with a car

Bognor Prom 10k winner James Baker had a 'lucky escape' yesterday morning (Friday) when the bike he was riding collided with a car.
James, 42, who only last week became the oldest ever winner of the Bognor Prom 10k - the fourth time he has won the race - said he was left 'very shaken' after colliding with a car at 7.25am in New Park Road, Chichester.
He said: "It was just before Oaklands Way.
"I fell off my bike to the left and the car took the bike with it. My bike was dragged underneath the car.
"If I had fallen to the right, I would have been underneath the car. Instead I only have cuts to my elbow and hip and have a few scrapes. I was very lucky."
James, who revealed last week he'd soon be only 100 wins from a remarkable record of 1,000 race victories, said the collision was the fourth he has been in at Chichester in the last two years.
It comes after a protest was held in the city about the approval of housing plans to the west of Chichester, despite a 'lack of cycle provision'. This followed calls from cyclsts for protection from 'incredibly dangerous and scary' roads at a city council meeting. Read more here.
"Cycling in Chichester is a nightmare. It's so bad for cyclists," James said.
"I've said it so many times, as I cycle to work 20 miles every day. I've had plenty of scrapes and near misses but this one was definitely a lucky escape."