Black tie-dinner at Parham House raises more than £20,000 for the Sussex Heritage Trust

Over one hundred guests enjoyed the dinner on Thursday October 14, which was in aid of the Sussex Heritage Trust, to support the conservation and heritage movement in Sussex.

Parham is one of the country’s finest Elizabethan houses, set at the foot of the South Downs in West Sussex. Owned by a charitable trust, this beautiful house has changed little over the centuries and is the home of Lady Emma and Mr James Barnard and their family.

The dinner, supported by Martin and Company, saw after-dinner speaker Jeremy Musson, an author, presenter and consultant specialising in the field of historic country houses, touch on his enthusiasm for heritage in particular using his extensive knowledge on the history of Parham House.

The meal was attended by friends and supporters of the Sussex Heritage Trust, including the President of the Trust Lord Egremont and Lady Egremont, Lady Emma Barnard and Mr James Barnard, Lord and Lady Hampden, Col Sir Brian Barttelot and Lady Barttelot, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Mrs Sara Stonor, former High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Denise Patterson and Patrons of the Trust Lady Renton of Mount Harry, Dr John Godfrey and former High Sheriff of East Sussex Violet Hancock.

A drinks reception, supported by Wiston Estate, took place in the Long Gallery, which is the third longest in a private house in England and runs the entire length of the House. This was followed by a dinner, supported by Stopham Vineyard, in the Great Hall which is at the heart of the house, with many Tudor and Stuart portraits looking down from the walls.

Lady Emma Barnard said “It was a great pleasure to welcome everyone to Parham to support the excellent work of the Sussex Heritage Trust. Parham was very dilapidated when my great-grandparents Clive and Alicia Pearson acquired it in 1922, and without their care and restoration it might well not be standing today. I like to think that if the Sussex Heritage Trust had existed then, they might have been worthy recipients of one of the awards!”

Simon Knight, Chairman of the Trust said: “We are hugely grateful to Lady Emma and Mr James Barnard for giving their kind permission to host our Biennial fundraising dinner at their home. Parham House is a truly special place and still very much a family home. The dinner was held to raise much-needed funds for the work of the Sussex Heritage Trust.”

