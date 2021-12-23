Bald Builders toy appeal sees 800 gifts donated for children across West Sussex

The Bald Builders – Brad Hanson, from Littlehampton, and Sam Hughes, from Bognor Regis – have attracted more than a million followers on social media with their range of cheeky, funny and informative videos.

The pair wanted to make children smile this Christmas, so they came up with an idea that everyone could be a part of.

They asked people to donate children’s gifts to the Bald Builders’ appeal, and more 800 presents were given.

The Bald Builders have launched a toy appeal for the children of West Sussex

All the gifts received were given West Sussex Social Services yesterday (Tuesday, December 21), to be distributed across the county.

Brad and Sam said they were overwhelmed by the response to their appeal. They said: “We want to thank everyone so much for their donations and support of our present appeal.

“It is amazing and we are overwhelmed with all of the support so far, we can’t thank you enough for your generosity.”

The pair are also serving food on Christmas Eve from 11am until 4pm, making sure everyone’s favourites are up for grabs.

The Bald Kitchen, in Crookthorne Lane, Climping, will be giving away 200 children’s burgers and presents along with 200 Bald Family Christmas books.

Brad and his wife Rhi have also had 200 Santa and Reindeer cookies made to hand out to youngsters.