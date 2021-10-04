Autumn Show and Game Fair makes its return at South of England Showground, Ardingly

The South of England Showground, in Ardingly, saw visitors brave the wind and rain to attend the annual autumn show, hosted by the South of England Agricultural Society, on Saturday and Sunday (October 2 and 3).

Due to the pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions last year, people were unable to get involved in the activities, but this year the popluar ‘Have a Go’ was back, visitors could once again try clay pigeon shooting, fly fishing, archery, axe throwing and more.

Prior to the event, Corrie Ince, show director at The South of England Agricultural Society, said: “It is very exciting that we can offer our visitors a true hands-on experience of the countryside this year after not being able to do so fully in 2020.”

With the array of food stalls, farmyard animals, funfair rides, pony rides, vintage agricultural machinery, and dog agility and terrier races, there was something for all the family – even pets.

The society’s education team were highlighting The Queen’s Green Canopy at the show, the project to plant trees from October 2021 to mark their patron’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Corrie added: “What most people don’t realise is that the South of England Agricultural Society is a charity and profits from this show help towards our work in showcasing the countryside to the public and supporting people across the South with an interest or involvement in agriculture and other related land-based industries.

“We inspire schoolchildren to learn about the land and where their food comes from, offer travel bursaries for people working in the farming sector and provide grants to students and colleges in the land-based sector – so, when you buy a ticket for the Autumn Show & Game Fair, you will also be doing your bit to help.”

See our gallery of pictures, by photographer Derek Martin, below.

