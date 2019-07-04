Arundel and South Downs MP becomes species champion for RSPB nature reserve

An RSPB nature reserve has recently welcomed Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert to reveal all on its project to conserve lapwings.

The MP visited the RSPB Nature Reserve at Pulborough Brooks on Friday, June 14, to learn more about the reserve’s wildlife and its ongoing project.

During the visit Nick agreed to become ‘species champion’ for the lapwing under a scheme run by the Rethink Nature partnership who are a group of seven wildlife organisations working together to make a difference to species conservation.

Nick chose the lapwing because the South Downs has an important population of the ground-nesting wading birds and during his time at the reserve he joined the search for the lapwing chicks and even had the chance to see one being ringed.

Nick said: “I am proud to be the species champion for the lapwing, and I really enjoyed visiting the Pulborough Brooks, learning about the conservation work which goes on and seeing the volunteers track down and tag a lapwing chick.

“It was really wonderful to be able to see the chick up close, and I am very grateful for the work of the RSPB and their volunteers for the important conservation work which they do.”

For further information on the work of the RSPB at Pulborough Brooks visit www.rspb.org.uk