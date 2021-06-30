Armed Forces Day celebrations held in Horsham
Armed Forces Day was marked in Horsham at the weekend with a variety of military themed stalls and stands, plus music from the Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion.
The Armed Forces Day flag was also lowered at Horsham’s War Memorial in the Carfax to mark the end of the official Armed Forces week on Sunday, June 27.
The event was attended by Horsham District Council chairman Cllr David Skipp, vice chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom, deputy military champion cllr Billy Greening, and Zal Rustom, events committee lead at the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion.
Armed Forces Day, which falls on the last Saturday each June, is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.
There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved.
Physical and virtual events were held across the country throughout the week commencing Monday, June 21, to mark this year’s commemorations.
More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website www.armedforcesday.org.uk