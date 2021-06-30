Armed Forces Day celebrations held in Horsham

The Armed Forces Day flag was also lowered at Horsham’s War Memorial in the Carfax to mark the end of the official Armed Forces week on Sunday, June 27.

The event was attended by Horsham District Council chairman Cllr David Skipp, vice chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom, deputy military champion cllr Billy Greening, and Zal Rustom, events committee lead at the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion.

Armed Forces Day, which falls on the last Saturday each June, is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Horsham District Council's vice chair Cllr Billy Greening, Cllr Kate Rowbottom and chairman Cllr David Skipp attend Armed Forces Day celebrations in Horsham SUS-210629-133146001

There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved.

Physical and virtual events were held across the country throughout the week commencing Monday, June 21, to mark this year’s commemorations.

More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website www.armedforcesday.org.uk

Armed Forces Flag is lowered on Sunday, June 27 in Horsham SUS-210629-133113001

Armed Forces Sunday display in the Carfax, Horsham SUS-210629-133133001